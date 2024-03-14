Deep Rock Galactic Devs Want Helldivers 2 Collaboration

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games is hoping to set up a Helldivers 2 collaboration. Having already tried to get the attention of Arrowhead Game Studios by email, a trio of Ghost Ship developers resorted to streaming Helldivers 2 over the weekend in another bid to get their idea across.

Deep Rock Galactic devs want to “put our heads together and do something”

During their stream, Ghost Ship Games explained how they had already sent an email to Arrowhead saying, “Let’s put our heads together and do something.” However, that email has gone unanswered, so the developers resorted to a new tactic of streaming Helldivers 2 on Twitch:

We couldn’t think of any other way to do it than to play their game live on stream and say “Arrowhead, what are you guys doing? Please answer our email – let’s talk, let’s put our heads together and see if we can cook something up,” so consider this our little invite to you.

While Ghost Ship hasn’t divulged any of their ideas, they did ask the watching fans what they would wish for in a Helldivers 2 collaboration. The suggestions included the typical Gunner getting a Hellbomb Launcher, Helldivers voice lines in Deep Rock Galactic, or a pickaxe weapon in Helldivers 2. However, there was also the more outlandish Helldivers 2 x Deep Rock Galactic dating sim.

The good news is it seems like somebody from Arrowhead did notice what was going on, as spotted by a Reddit user (thanks Games Radar). A Helldivers 2 developer seemingly reached out to the trio in the stream’s Youtube comments, stating they had gotten in touch via Discord and that “we’d be super interested in this!”

Helldivers 2 had a launch that exceeded all expectations, but this unfortunately led to issues with server capacity. Now that those issues are solved, new content will be introduced to the game soon, including mech suits. A Deep Rock Galactic collaboration does now seem to be a possibility for the future, although I don’t think we’re likely to get the aforementioned dating sim.