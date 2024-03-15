Palworld PS5 Release Seems Likely as Dev in Talks With More Platforms

A Palworld PS5 release seems likely after developer Pocketpair told Bloomberg that it’s in talks to bring the game to more platforms. The studio previously hinted that it has no intentions to keep Palworld an Xbox console exclusive. The Pokemon inspired surprise hit is currently in early access on both Steam and Xbox platforms.

Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida noted fan requests for Palworld on PS5

Speaking to Bloomberg, Pocketpair founder and Palworld creator Takuro Mizobe said that he’s open to potential partnerships and acquisitions. However, Mizobe added that he wants Pocketpair to maintain its small size and continue to make “multiple small games.” “Big-budget triple-A games are not for us,” he concluded.

Despite his desire to strike up a partnership or explore potential acquisition offers, Mizobe says that Pocketpair has not engaged in any kind of talks with Microsoft. The Xbox maker is presumably keeping a low profile following its high profile acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which continues to face scrutiny in the U.S. and proved to be quite controversial.

As for Palworld on PS5, Sony indie boss Shuhei Yoshida previously acknowledged fan requests for the game, and brought them to PlayStation’s partner development executive Jingwen Zhu’s attention. It’s not known if Sony and Pocketpair have been in communication or not.