Dazzling Puzzle Platformer Animal Well Gets PS5 Release Date

Shared Memory and publisher BIGMODE have revealed the PS5 release date for the dazzling puzzle platformer Animal Well.

Animal Well will launch on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 9, 2024.

Explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter creatures both beautiful and unsettling, as you attempt to survive what lurks in the dark. There is more than what you see.

The game has been in development for some time by solo developer Billy Basso, and caught the eye with its trailer a few years back, leading to it earning a deal with BIGMODE.

“I started development on Animal Well seven years ago and spent the majority of my evenings and weekends since that time working on it,” said Basso in a statement. “I quit my day job about two years ago to finish the game and couldn’t be prouder of how the game turned out. This has been my passion for a long time, and I’m so excited to finally share it with the world.”

Animal Well Features

Explore: Illuminate the Dark

Dense atmospheric puzzle box world with attention paid to every detail.

Light candles for safety and gradually fill out your map.

Nonlinear—explore and collect items in whatever order you choose.

Tons of secrets.



Solve Puzzles: Observation is Rewarded

Enemies, environment, and items interact in surprising and systemic ways.

All items have multiple uses.

Learn how innocuous details can become meaningful.

The main game is just the beginning. Players will be discovering hidden puzzles for years.

Survive: Tread Carefully