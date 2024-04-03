Stellar Blade Suffers From Input Lag on PS5, Here’s a Fix

Stellar Blade‘s demo has earned a lot of praise for its gameplay and performance, but some players have noticed a high level of input lag, presumably due to a combination of factors including Shift Up’s design choice. The developer noticed the chatter on social media, and recommended a “fix” that some say isn’t enough.

How to fix Stellar Blade’s input lag on PS5

As spotted by TwistedVoxel, the issue was first highlighted by Twitter/X user @Theswweet, who wondered why Stellar Blade’s input lag wasn’t a point of discussion amidst all the discourse surrounding the game. Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, who had praised Stellar Blade earlier, said that he too noticed the lag and it felt “heavy.”

Reading the responses to the original tweet, it’s evident that the input lag isn’t an isolated issue, and quite a few players say that it’s impacting critical actions like parrying and dodging.

Why is nobody talking about Stellar Blade's input lag? — James Galizio (@Theswweet) March 31, 2024

Developer Shift Up suggests turning on your display’s “Game Mode” to improve Stellar Blade’s responsiveness.

If you notice that your controls are slow to respond, we recommend turning on TV's "Game Mode". The response will be more immediate?#StellarBlade #PS5 — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) March 29, 2024

While some users have opined that the lag has something to do with Unreal Engine’s input delay that has long plagued games on PS5, especially fighters, others have pointed out that the lag is deliberate by design. Apparently, players’ choice of gear and equipment makes a difference.

Completely understandable; yeah apparently this is a deliberate design decision, and gear reduces the lag? Probably the dumbest thing I've ever seen. It makes ADP in Dark Souls 2 seem quaint… — James Galizio (@Theswweet) March 31, 2024

Shift Up hasn’t responded to the criticisms yet.