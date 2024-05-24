Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Multiplayer Trailer Showcases Co-op & PvP Modes

Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have released a Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 multiplayer trailer showcasing its modes, including 3-player co-op.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 multiplayer trailer sees a horde of options

The game brings back Space Marine’s iconic battle against the Chaos Space Marines in three six-versus-six player-versus-player modes (Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture & Control).

Space Marine 2 features an all-new cooperative mode, letting players slay xenos with up to two friends in three-player “Operations Mode.”

Each player-versus-environment and player-versus-player mode lets players choose between six available classes, ranging from the unflinching Bulwark and his Combat Shield, to the stealthy Sniper with his Camo Cloak.

Players will also be able to customize their Space Marines, from helm to greaves, with a wide selection of colors, heraldry decals, pauldrons, gauntlets, and more! While new content like missions, enemies, and weapons will be available to all players through regular free updates, the Season Pass will grant even more cosmetics.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam on September 9, 2024.