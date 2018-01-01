Fortnite Update Brings Silenced Pistols and a Limited Time Mode

2018 isn’t even a day old, and the team at Epic have already announced a Fortnite update incoming that will add a new weapon and a limited time mode. The Silenced Pistol update adds the stealthy weapon to Fortnite Battle Royale, something that Epic says is a “perfect pair for the bush.” To celebrate the addition of the new weapon, a limited time game mode will be running from January 5-8, called Sneaky Silencers. This mode disables traps, only allows the use of suppressed weapons, and greatly increases the drop rate of the bush. The Silenced Pistol update will be going live on January 2 at 8 AM Eastern.

You can read the full Fortnite update patch notes below:

Fortnite friends, It’s time for the first Battle Royale update of the year! This update is planned to go live on Jan. 2 at 8am (13:00 GMT). Show off your stealthy skills in the new Sneaky Silencer Limited Time Mode, (Jan. 5 – Jan. 8) featuring the new Silenced Pistol. Silenced Pistol Can be found as Epic and Legendary rarity.

Can be found in treasure chests, supply drops or as floor loot. SNEAKY SILENCERS This Limited Time Mode is available January 5 and ends on January 8.

Weapons are limited to Suppressed SMG and Suppressed Pistols only.

Traps are disabled.

Greatly increased drop rate of the Bush. There will be no downtime, and no update required. Keep an eye on our official twitter for immediate updates. See you in game!

Remember that this Fortnite update does not impact the paid early access Fortnite Save the World mode, only the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale. The silenced pistol will continue to be available once the limited time event ends, added to the loot pool and potential items that players can get when they land on the island.

Will you be playing with the silenced pistol in Fortnite in 2018?

[Source: Epic]