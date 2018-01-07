Monster Hunter: World “Starter” PS4 Bundles and Rathalos Edition DualShock 4 Releasing in Japan

In addition to the custom Monster Hunter: World PlayStation 4 Pro that was announced last September, Japanese players will be able to get their hands on two themed “starter” PS4 bundles, Capcom announced during a recent livestream event.

Coinciding with the game’s launch are the 500GB bundles that include either a black or a white console, and a copy of the game for 35,980 yen. In addition to this, the controller (pictured above) that comes with the Rathalos Edition PS4 Pro will be sold separately for 6,480 yen.

Check out the box art for the starter bundles below (click or open in new window to enlarge).

At present, there’s no news of a Western release.

For more Monster Hunter: World news, make sure to check out our recent coverage of the livestream event. Capcom confirmed that Teostra and Kushala Daora will join the roster of monsters, with more to be added (including Deviljho) via post-launch updates. Last but not least, there’ll be a third beta test session from January 19 to 22 that’ll have players hunting Nergigante.

Monster Hunter: World releases worldwide on January 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A PC version will release this fall.

Have any of our readers tried out the beta? Let us know what you think of the game so far.

[Source: GameSpot, Siliconera]