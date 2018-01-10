Read the Overwatch Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Overwatch update 2.28 is now available to download and it brings with it some sizable changes. Many of them are related to the new Overwatch League, but it also allows console players to bind all communication wheel options to a button. There are also several UI tweaks.

Check out the full Overwatch update 2.28 patch notes below:

GENERAL UPDATES General Players can now watch the Overwatch League stream via the Overwatch League menu option when games are live

[PS4/XB1] Players can now bind all communication wheel options to a gamepad button

[PS4/XB1] An option to press and hold crouch rather than toggling the ability has been added under Options > Controls > Movement

[PS4/XB1] A slider for “Friendly Aim Assist Strength” has been added to Ana’s control options under Options > Controls > Hero. This will make it easier to aim at allies

Weapon accuracy is no longer increased or decreased when shooting at Genji’s Deflect or abilities that block projectiles (e.g. Winston’s Barrier Projector or Mei’s Ice Wall) USER INTERFACE Heroes Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord and Orb of Harmony will now display its target’s health bar BUG FIXES General Fixed an issue that prevented earned items from being displayed when a Loot Box was opened

Fixed a bug that caused a duplicate “Current Competitive Season” selection to appear in the Career Profile dropdown menu

[PC] Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to navigate in-game menus with the tab key

Fixed a bug that prevented UI elements for Tracer’s Blink from displaying when switching between first- and third-person view in spectator mode

Fixed a bug that prevented the ammo count for Doomfist’s Hand Cannon from displaying when switching between first- and third-person view in spectator mode A.I. Fixed a bug that prevented the Bastion and Torbjörn bots from pathing to some areas on the first point of Eichenwalde

Fixed a bug that caused the Lúcio bot to fall off the map while navigating King’s Row Competitive Play Fixed a bug that caused the meters remaining to display twice when players approached the final five meters on Escort and Escort/Assault maps Game Browser and Custom Games Fixed a bug that prevented the Ultimate Duration Custom Game modification from properly adjusting Soldier: 76’s Ultimate length Deathmatch Fixed a bug that caused the Play of the Game highlight and the end-of-match screen to not display for the last player to die in the match Heroes Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from destroying breakable objects

Fixed a bug that could cause Doomfist’s Rocket Punch knock back to be inconsistent if he collided with an enemy using a movement ability (e.g. Winston’s Leap)

Fixed a latency issue that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to travel through an enemy instead of dealing damage

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch’s directional movement to be unpredictable

Fixed an issue that allowed enemies to jump over Doomfist’s Rocket Punch instead of taking damage

Fixed a bug that caused enemy players hit by Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to sometimes move along the wall impacted instead of taking damage

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist to move along the terrain if he impacted it with Rocket Punch

Fixed an issue that caused enemies hit by Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to impact inclines instead of traveling up them

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to deal wall impact damage to Mercy if she used Valkyrie

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to activate before intended if he was near Mei’s Ice Wall

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Doomfist to fall through the ground if he used Seismic Slam on inclines

Fixed an issue that canceled Doomfist’s Seismic Slam when it was unable to reach the targeted location

[PC] Fixed a bug that caused Junkrat’s RIP-Tire camera perspective to linger on the target after detonating

[PC] Fixed a bug that caused Junkrat’s RIP-Tire to be silent to enemies while traveling on rooftops or when airborne

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Snowball’s antenna to stretch out of proportion when Mei’s Beekeeper skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Mercy’s Resurrect “Reviving” message to remain on the targeted player’s screen after the cast was finished

Fixed a bug that caused players targeted by Mercy’s Resurrect to no longer see their Respawn timer if her cast was interrupted by an enemy

Fixed a bug that caused players targeted by Mercy’s Resurrect to no longer see their Respawn timer if her cast was interrupted by an enemy

Fixed a bug that prevented players from using Moira’s Biotic Orb if she used Fade or died while using Biotic Orb

Fixed an issue that caused Moira’s “Ultimate almost ready” voiceline to sometimes play when her Coalescence was fully charged

Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt’s Charge to knock back enemies instead of pinning them

Fixed a bug that caused the visual effects of Sombra’s EMP to display when the ability was interrupted by an enemy player

Fixed a bug that caused Sombra to face the incorrect direction after she teleported with Translocator

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Torbjörn’s turrets to not fully heal when he used Molton Core

Fixed a bug that prevented Carbon Zenyatta’s in-game portrait from displaying the correct color Maps Fixed a bug on Eichenwalde that caused the “Checkpoint Reached” voiceline to play when the payload reached its final destination

Fixed a bug that allowed Reaper to Shadow Step to unintended locations on Horizon Lunar Colony

Overwatch update 2.28 is available now.