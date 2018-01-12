Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Impresses in 30 New Screens
Atlus wasn’t content to just release a new trailer for Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The Japanese publisher also released over 30 screenshots for the upcoming rhythm game. It’s a great way to see what the game has to offer before it releases on May 24, 2018 in Japan.
Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night gameplay screenshots below:
View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:
- Rivers in the Desert
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)
- Keeper of Lust
- Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)
- Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)
- Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There
- Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)
- Blooming of Villain
- Life Goes On
- Price
- Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)
- Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)
- Will Power (Shacho Remix)
- Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
- Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)
- Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning
- Last Surprise
- Life Will Change
- GROOVY
- One Nightbreak
- Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)
- Hoshi to Bokura to
- Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)
For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:
The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon!
Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu):
- Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.
- There will be completely new songs.
- There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.
- The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.
- The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.
- They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.
- All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.
Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.