Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Impresses in 30 New Screens

Atlus wasn’t content to just release a new trailer for Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The Japanese publisher also released over 30 screenshots for the upcoming rhythm game. It’s a great way to see what the game has to offer before it releases on May 24, 2018 in Japan.

Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night gameplay screenshots below:

View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:

Rivers in the Desert

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)

Keeper of Lust

Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)

Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There

Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)

Blooming of Villain

Life Goes On

Price

Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)

Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)

Will Power (Shacho Remix)

Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)

Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning

Last Surprise

Life Will Change

GROOVY

One Nightbreak

Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)

Hoshi to Bokura to

Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:

The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon! Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu): Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.

There will be completely new songs.

There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.

The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.

The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.

They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.

All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.