PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Impresses in 30 New Screens

January 12, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Persona 5 Dancing Star Night gameplay screens

Atlus wasn’t content to just release a new trailer for Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The Japanese publisher also released over 30 screenshots for the upcoming rhythm game. It’s a great way to see what the game has to offer before it releases on May 24, 2018 in Japan.

Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night gameplay screenshots below:

View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:

  • Rivers in the Desert
  • Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)
  • Keeper of Lust
  • Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)
  • Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)
  • Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
  • Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There
  • Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)
  • Blooming of Villain
  • Life Goes On
  • Price
  • Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)
  • Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)
  • Will Power (Shacho Remix)
  • Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
  • Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
  • Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)
  • Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning
  • Last Surprise
  • Life Will Change
  • GROOVY
  • One Nightbreak
  • Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)
  • Hoshi to Bokura to
  • Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:

The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon!

Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu):

  • Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.
  • There will be completely new songs.
  • There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.
  • The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.
  • The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.
  • They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.
  • All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Tags: , , ,
View 30+ Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Gameplay Screens
Keita Takahashi Wants a Katamari Damacy Remaster
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.