Monster Hunter: World Will Have a Day One Update Patch

The highly anticipated hunting action game Monster Hunter: World is coming soon this week, and Capcom has just announced that they will publish a day one patch for the game on its release date. This patch will require approximately 815MB of disk space, and it is going to add the following features while fixing some other bugs:

Unlocks systems that require online functionality such as Multiplayer, Event Quests, and Chat.

The Room Service at your House will have an added option to receive additional content.

Adds a Gallery mode in the main menu, where you can re-watch event scenes you’ve seen before. The player character’s appearance will change based on the save data used.

Adds the mascot character Poogie in the trading area of the base camp after making enough progress in the story. You can pet it to raise friendship levels. Good things may happen when you carry it to other places.

While all regional releases of Monster Hunter: World will come with voiceover and subtitles in English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, and Italian (including a voiceover option in Monster Hunter‘s original language), this day one patch will also add more subtitle languages for specific regions.

Japan : None

: None Asia : Traditional Chinese, Korean

: Traditional Chinese, Korean North America : Brazilian Portuguese

: Brazilian Portuguese Europe: Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Arabic

Monster Hunter: World will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide this Friday on January 26. The PC version will be out later in this Fall.

[Source: Capcom]