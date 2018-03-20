God of War’s Hardest Difficulty is a ‘Hugely Different’ Experience

Cory Barlog recently took Kratos and Atreus on a God of War press tour, culminating in a final event at Sony Santa Monica’s offices. We got the opportunity to attend that event, playing the first few hours of the game and interviewing the likes of the combat team and even Barlog himself.

During the press event, the God of War difficulty options were revealed. There are four separate difficulty levels:

Give Me A Story

Give Me A Balanced Experience

Give Me A Challenge

Give Me God of War

According to Press Start, the description for “Give Me God of War” reads, “Give Me God Of War is for those who want the game as difficult as possible, requiring god-like reflexes and strategy.” They also revealed that this difficulty creates a separate save and comes with a disclaimer saying you can’t lower the difficulty once you start a game on this mode. The other difficulty options offer no such disclaimer.

Glixel asked Barlog about the “Give Me God of War” difficulty, and he told them that it is actually a completely different experience. It fundamentally changes the game, down to enemies and attack patterns. “We did a ton of stuff to make it a genuine challenge, not a cynical increase. Enemies are all changed up. We changed the attack patterns of things; it’s hugely different.”

We’re big fans of the new direction Sony Santa Monica is taking the game, as shown in our preview of the first few hours. It was also revealed that God of War begins “chapter two” of the series, and that future games will remain in the Norse universe for the time being. I guess this also confirms that there will be more God of War games beyond this one.

Will you be taking on God of War’s hardest challenge with the “Give Me God of War” difficulty?