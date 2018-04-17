Peter Park Will Already Be a College Graduate in Insomniac’s Spider-Man Game

As excitement continues to swirl surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man game, Insomniac Games has given us a brief look (via Game Informer) into the other side of the hero. The man under the mask, Peter Park, remains very similar to what players familiar with the character might know. According to Creative Director Brian Intihar, Parker is still bitten by a spider and developers powers, but the team won’t delve into his origin, instead choosing to uncover elements of his backstory via backpacks hidden throughout the city.

“We all knew that people have seen the origin story before, right? We know what that teenage Peter Parker is about. We didn’t want to tell a story that had already been told,” says Jon Paquette, a writer for Insomniac. “Obviously, he should feel like the classic Spider-Man and Peter Parker everyone knows, but we’re doing our own thing. We don’t have to worry about the other stuff. Let’s just do the best, most iconic Spider-Man story we can do,” adds Christos Gage, a longtime writer for Marvel comics and Spider-Man who co-wrote the game’s script,

When players begin Spider-Man, Parker will already be a college graduate, 8 years removed from being bit by the spider that changed his life. Now 23, Parker will already have a firm grasp on his own abilities, has a job as a scientist (at a place purposely kept hidden), and is dealing with things all people his age are: becoming an adult. ”He’s on the verge of becoming an adult, and he’s dealing with a lot of the things…student loans, trying to start a career, struggling with money – any number of things,” Intihar says.

There’s a ton more information to be learned about Parker, so I suggest checking out the full report from Game Informer in order to learn it. In the meantime, it seems that while we won’t be playing as the younger Peter Parker, we’ll still be experiencing a character filled with his own internal struggles when the game launches.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch on September 7, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Game Informer]