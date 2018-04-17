Insomniac’s Spider-Man Getting Tie-In Prequel Novel and Art Book

Earlier today, in conjunction with Marvel and Insomniac Games, Titan Books announced that it will be publishing two tie-in books for Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man game. The first book, Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover, will act as a prequel to the events of the game, will be written by David Lisa (The Ethical Assassin, Black Panther: The Man Without Fear) and reveal Kingpin’s plan to take control over New York City.

“Leading directly into the beginning of the game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover features some of Spidey’s most famous friends and foes,” said Titan (via Polygon), “including the Shocker, Echo, the Blood Spider, J. Jonah Jameson, Mary Jane Watson, and Wilson Fisk – the Kingpin.” Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover will hit shelves on August 21, 2018, just a few weeks before the game itself releases on PlayStation 4.

Not only will a tie-in novel release for the game, but Titan Books also plans on publishing a game-based art book, titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game. The book, written by Paul Davies, is set to feature a ton of new looks from the upcoming game. “Packed with never-before-seen images of Spider-Man, his costume and equipment, the Marvel version of his hometown New York, and the deadly villains he battles, fans will learn about every facet of the game, from the initial designs, blueprints, and the breathtaking final concepts,” says Titan’s announcement.

For more information on Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, check out below for a brief snippet from our E3 2017 preview of the game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man looked impeccable, with graphics that made me do a double-take. Utilizing a modified form of the Sunset Overdrive engine, the game was running very smoothly on a PS4 Pro. While the frame rate could not be confirmed here, it looked to run at 30 frames-per-second. This is likely due to using higher-resolution textures. Given how astounding the game looked, it felt like a fair compromise. What we saw of the game at Sony’s press conference was just a taste of what’s to come. From what was shown during a live playthrough, this might finally be the Spider-Man game to surpass 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of web-slinging traversal and overall fun. Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently swinging towards an early 2018 release date, and rest assured we will have more coverage on the game the closer we get to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch on September 7, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Polygon]