Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is Out Now, and it’s Filled with Goodies

It’s hard to imagine that Grand Theft Auto V came out nearly half a decade ago, but it’s still heavily supported thanks to its loyal fanbase and enormous financial success. The game’s companion, Grand Theft Auto Online, has also seen its fair share of additions and improvements over the years.

Now Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, the game’s digital counterpart will be made available next week, which also includes a PC version.

There is yet no exact release date for the digital version as of this writing, which is odd considering how close to the release window we are. However, its international price is set at $60.

This Premium Online Edition includes the core Grand Theft Auto V game, Grand Theft Auto Online, along with all game upgrades including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, and Bikers.

The above materials are more than enough to keep a GTA fan happy, but Rockstar knew it could do better than that. As an added bonus, the game includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. This grants popular content and items to help players jumpstart their criminal empire, as well as $1 million in-game currency to spend in Grand Theft Auto Online.

These updates can practically guarantee that existing players will stick around for more, while hopefully bringing in new ones as well.

Since its release in 2013, GTA Online has logged over 33 million players and the number continues to grow. Likewise, the core game’s monumental success has helped it become the most profitable entertainment product in history. This means it has effectively made more money than any film, music, book, and video game in existence.

Ready to start your criminal empire? Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available in stores now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC version and digital editions releasing toward the end of April.

[Via: Variety]