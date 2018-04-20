The New Master of Anima Trailer Features All Their Accolades

Passtech Games have been feeling happy in their constant strive to surprise their fans. Masters of Anima was the culmination of all of those efforts, producing a unique gaming experience that players will enjoy.

Today, the developers has unveiled the game’s Accolade Trailers. This video highlights all the unique points that both players and game journalists enjoyed. The trailer features all the strong points of the game – from the addictive tactical experience to the beautiful art style that gave life to a wonderful universe. It also shows the innovative control scheme that makes management of your 100 guardian using the DS4 as smooth as using a keyboard and mouse.

Masters of Anima is an original adventure game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC that takes you deep into a world rocked by magic. Battle against the forces of evil in strategic, action-packed battles, where your ability to make tactical decisions quickly is vital. Summon and control large armies of up to 100 Guardians, who obey your commands with intuitive and innovative gameplay made from the ground up for controller play, as well as keyboard and mouse! You play as Otto, an apprentice of Anima, able to wield incredible powers that are the source of all life in the world of Spark. You covet the rank of Master so you can finally marry your beloved fiancée Ana – who is now a captive of the terrible Zahr and his fearsome Golems! Learn to control new types of Guardians on your adventure, each with their own unique talents and abilities useful to explore the vast world of Spark and reveal its secrets, as well as to take down the formidable bosses that stand in your way. As your victories rack up, acquire new powers and abilities for both yourself and your Guardians, and become a true Master of Anima. Explore the whimsical world of Spark, slay huge monsters, defeat the mysterious villain Zahr, and perhaps even save the world while you’re at it!

Masters of Anima is available now for the PS4.