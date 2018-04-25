Jurassic World Evolution Adds Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong to Game

The world of Jurassic World Evolution continues to grow, as Frontier Developments has announced today that Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will be reprising their roles as Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu, respectively, for the upcoming video game. The pair will join Jeff Goldblum – playing Dr. Ian Malcolm – in an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic film franchise as players build and upkeep their own Jurassic World.

Bryce Dallas Howard first appeared in the Jurassic franchise as Claire Dearing in 2015’s Jurassic World and will be reprising that role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. BD Wong will also be returning in the new film after his character, Dr. Henry Wu, first appeared in 1993’s Jurassic Park and again in Jurassic World. There’s no word yet on what roles both characters will play int he upcoming game, but if it’s anything like Jeff Goldblum, they will be assisting you with various things throughout the park.

For more information on the announcement of Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the game, check out below for a brief description of the upcoming title:

Jurassic World Evolution tells an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic World film franchise. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World. Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when “life finds a way.”

Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.