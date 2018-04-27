New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Shows Off a Much Darker Lara

After being officially revealed last month, Square Enix has officially unveiled more of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in the form of a brand new trailer, giving us a glimpse at a Tomb Raider game that seems to be much darker than anything we’ve ever seen. In the trailer (which you can check out below), we get a glimpse at a much more vicious Lara, as she stalks a group of soldiers through a forest before interrupting what looks to be some sort of sacrificial ritual.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider will challenge Lara Croft in new and unexpected ways,” said David Anfossi, Head of Studio at Eidos-Montréal. “Our team has created a diverse set of skills, combat techniques and equipment for players to master, and they’ll certainly need them if they hope to survive the deadly jungle environments and tombs.”

According to a brief description of the game, Lara will have to master a deadly jungle and overcome more terrifying tombs in order to save the world from a Maya apocalypse. Square Enix has also announced that preorders for the game are now live for a variety of editions; The Standard Edition, which includes a base copy of the game, the Digital Deluxe Edition (which includes the game, an additional weapon/outfit, and original game soundtrack), the Croft Edition (includes the base game, season pass, 3 additional weapons/outfits, and original game soundtrack), and the Ultimate Edition (includes Croft Edition and Physical Items, including a statue, flashlight, and bottle opener).

The TOMB RAIDER® franchise has sold over 63 million copies worldwide. The original game led to one of the most successful video game film adaptations in history, with the 2013 reboot inspiring a new blockbuster film that embodies the game’s signature survival action style. Its protagonist Lara Croft® has been a contemporary global icon for over two decades. The most recent release in the world famous franchise, Rise of the Tomb Raider™ has received over 100 “Best of” nominations and awards, and is one of the highest rated games. All of this continues to make TOMB RAIDER a destination brand for action-adventure.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on September 14, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.