Days Gone Length, Story Details Revealed in Interview With Creative Director

Days Gone has been an interesting title to watch since it was unveiled, seeing people both excited for the PS4 exclusive and some who are tired of the third-person zombie genre of games. We had a chance to preview it ourselves at last year’s E3 and came away highly impressed with the possibilities for varied gameplay that the title will bring.

As part of the massive Game Informer cover story coverage of Days Gone, the magazine asked Creative Director John Garvin more than 150 questions about the game in around eight minutes. Through this style of interview that has become signature for Game Informer cover stories, we learn a lot of interesting Days Gone info, such as where the name of the main character came from, some details about trophies, and a little about the larger story we’ll encounter when the game releases next year. We even get the Days Gone length revealed. If you don’t want to watch through the video yourself, we’ve covered the notable news bits here:

The word “zombie” never appears in the game (they are called “freakers”)

Freaker bear is both a boss fight and a general enemy

It’s not a bummer game, it’s an awesome game

Garvin is sick of The Last of Us comparisons

Only similarity to TLOU is that it is a third-person action-adventure game where you are killing “creatures that aren’t zombies”

Deacon was the name of Garvin’s pet, St. John was a street he grew up on

We will care about Deacon, he’s a good and funny guy

Deacon is the only playable character

Deacon can swim, but doesn’t in the game for narrative reasons

No outfit customization

In certain situations, Deacons hat will rotate from brim backwards to brim forwards

Game is approximately 30 hours long on the “golden path”

Better muffler on the motorcycle gives noise suppression for better stealth

Deacons bike can and will break down

His tires cannot pop (either deflate or pop-a-wheelie)

You get points for doing stunts

You can lose the motorcycle and will have to go find it

You can upgrade the motorcycle’s paint job, exhaust, speed boost, handling

There will be motorcycle chases

There will be no sidecar for the motorcycle

Days Gone has fast travel

Will run at 30 frames per second, even with PS4 Pro enhancements (checkerboard 4K)

Lots of collectibles

There will be different weather patterns in the game

There is “sort of” a photo mode (Garvin says it’s not in yet)

No multiplayer

Stats are tracked, like how many freakers you’ve killed

You can keep playing the game after you finish

Uses the touchpad for the menus in a variety of ways

Lots of “punny” and “jokey” trophies

This game will be tough

You cannot do a zero-kill playthrough

Currency in the game is “credits”

There are massive metropolitan areas in the game

There are playable flashbacks throughout the game

You build up encampments as bases throughout the game

You can communicate with home base while on your bike

There are no rumors of a place free from infection

Minnesota is underwater

This is a global epidemic

You will learn the origin of the infection

The world is not salvageable

The game is broken up into chapters

You can “kind of” choose allegiances

The final boss is human

There are no kids in the game

The game will not have a big showing at E3

Days Gone release date is early 2019

What was the most interesting bit of Days Gone info you learned from this interview?

[Source: Game Informer]