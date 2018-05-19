PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Dontnod’s Vampyr Goes Gold, Trophy List Released

May 19, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

vampyr trophies

Dontnot Entertainment and Focus Home Interactive have announced that their upcoming action role-playing game, Vampyr, has gone gold. The game’s trophy list has also appeared online, revealing a set of 29 trophies including Platinum.

You can check out the list below. We haven’t spotted any spoilers but if you’re still unsure, then we advise exiting the page now.

Time is on my side (Platinum)
Earn all trophies

From here to eternity (Bronze)
Go to the Shelter and rest

At dawn we row (Bronze)
Take a ride with Doctor Swansea

Just take a bite (Bronze)
Embrace Clay during your first meeting with him

Merciful release (Silver)
Let Clay live during your first meeting with him

Pest control (Bronze)
Eat 10 rats

Unlife is strange (Silver)
Save this poor plant with water

The tools of the profession (Silver)
Find all melee weapons

Keep your distance (Silver)
Find all ranged weapons

Weapons of choice (Silver)
Find all off-hand weapons

Bloody roots (Gold)
Find the recollection of Paulus Aurelianus

Lore keeper (Silver)
Gather all collectibles

Hippocratic oath (Silver)
Heal 10 citizens

That’s better (Bronze)
Upgrade a weapon with a module

Work in progress (Bronze)
Upgrade a weapon

Solid metal gear (Silver)
Upgrade a weapon to level 5

Interview with the vampire (Silver)
Take care of Dorothy’s fate

Sacrificial lamb (Silver)
Take care of Sean’s fate

Prepare to die (Silver)
Take care of Aloysius’s fate

The Dying Swansea (Silver)
Take care of Swansea’s fate

Anarchy in the UK (Silver)
Turn a district to hostile status

A taste for blood (Silver)
Complete the game

Not even once (Gold)
Finish the game without killing any citizens

Defeat the beast (Silver)
Defeat Fergal

Hail Mary (Gold)
Defeat Mary

Death on stage (Silver)
Defeat Doris

Bury the hatchet (Silver)
Defeat McCullum

Unnatural Disaster (Gold)
Defeat The Disaster

London’s burning (Gold)
Turn all districts to hostile status

Vampyr will release on June 5.

[Source: Vampyr (Twitter), PSNProfiles]

Tags: , ,
Ubisoft Will Release an ‘Unannounced Franchise Title’ By March 2019
Ubisoft: The Divison’s End-Game Had Room for Improvement, Sequel Will Be Better
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.