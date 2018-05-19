Dontnod’s Vampyr Goes Gold, Trophy List Released

Dontnot Entertainment and Focus Home Interactive have announced that their upcoming action role-playing game, Vampyr, has gone gold. The game’s trophy list has also appeared online, revealing a set of 29 trophies including Platinum.

You can check out the list below. We haven’t spotted any spoilers but if you’re still unsure, then we advise exiting the page now.

Time is on my side (Platinum)

Earn all trophies From here to eternity (Bronze)

Go to the Shelter and rest At dawn we row (Bronze)

Take a ride with Doctor Swansea Just take a bite (Bronze)

Embrace Clay during your first meeting with him Merciful release (Silver)

Let Clay live during your first meeting with him Pest control (Bronze)

Eat 10 rats Unlife is strange (Silver)

Save this poor plant with water The tools of the profession (Silver)

Find all melee weapons Keep your distance (Silver)

Find all ranged weapons Weapons of choice (Silver)

Find all off-hand weapons Bloody roots (Gold)

Find the recollection of Paulus Aurelianus Lore keeper (Silver)

Gather all collectibles Hippocratic oath (Silver)

Heal 10 citizens That’s better (Bronze)

Upgrade a weapon with a module Work in progress (Bronze)

Upgrade a weapon Solid metal gear (Silver)

Upgrade a weapon to level 5 Interview with the vampire (Silver)

Take care of Dorothy’s fate Sacrificial lamb (Silver)

Take care of Sean’s fate Prepare to die (Silver)

Take care of Aloysius’s fate The Dying Swansea (Silver)

Take care of Swansea’s fate Anarchy in the UK (Silver)

Turn a district to hostile status A taste for blood (Silver)

Complete the game Not even once (Gold)

Finish the game without killing any citizens Defeat the beast (Silver)

Defeat Fergal Hail Mary (Gold)

Defeat Mary Death on stage (Silver)

Defeat Doris Bury the hatchet (Silver)

Defeat McCullum Unnatural Disaster (Gold)

Defeat The Disaster London’s burning (Gold)

Turn all districts to hostile status

Vampyr will release on June 5.

[Source: Vampyr (Twitter), PSNProfiles]