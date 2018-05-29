Mega Man 11 Launches on PlayStation 4 in October

Capcom confirmed today that Mega Man 11 will launch on October 2, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For Capcom, the launch continues the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic franchise, and Mega Man 11 aims to bring players back to their roots by blending classic side-scrolling gameplay with some new features. To celebrate the news of a release date, Capcom has released a brand new trailer for Mega Man 11, which you can check out below.

Alongside the new trailer for the game, Capcom has revealed that Mega Man will be getting his most powerful upgrade yet in the Double Gear system. The system, which is integrated into Mega Man, allows players to increase their speed and slow the world around them down, or power up his Mega Buster to face off against tougher enemies. For a more comprehensive look at the system, check out how Capcom describes them below:

Speed Gear – Introduces the ability to slow the flow of time, a useful tool for many situations such as navigating tricky platforming sections or avoiding fast-moving enemies or obstacles.

– Introduces the ability to slow the flow of time, a useful tool for many situations such as navigating tricky platforming sections or avoiding fast-moving enemies or obstacles. Power Gear – Allows players to charge the Mega Buster to a new level, and weapon-based abilities become even more robust.

– Allows players to charge the Mega Buster to a new level, and weapon-based abilities become even more robust. Double Gear – When at critical health, Mega Man will gain access to a hidden ability to activate both gears simultaneously, unleashing maximum power and allowing for deft maneuvers in the direst situations.

Players can preorder Mega Man 11 now and guarantee themselves in-game alternate soundtrack DLC, and preorders placed through the PlayStation Network will also include an interactive Mega Man theme.