Destiny 2 Update 1.2.1 Reworks Exotic Armor, Adds New Catalyst, Read the Patch Notes

Destiny 2 update 1.2.1 is now live and it’s a pretty sizable update, providing plenty of fixes and additions to the game. Some of these updates are immediately available, such as the rework to six pieces of Exotic armor, while others were stealth content updates that won’t be active until later dates.

Crucible Labs is one of the stealth updates, with the first new PvP test going live tomorrow morning. Faction Rallies were also updated with this patch, and Bungie has promised more info to come with their weekly blog post on Thursday. One of the biggest changes that can be seen immediately is the update to six Exotic armor pieces (two per class) that follows in the footsteps of the Exotic weapons update that made every single Exotic weapon feel more exotic and interesting. More armor updates will be coming later in the Summer.

In addition, the MIDA Multi-Tool Exotic Catalyst was added to the game for players to chase, obtainable by earning victory in the Crucible (might have to be the competitive playlist or Trials of the Nine). You can get a look at the full Destiny 2 update 1.2.1 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Events

Faction Rallies

Information concerning Faction Rallies will be made available on 5/31 in the “This Week at Bungie” blog article.

Sandbox

Exotic Armor

Hunter

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves While you are critically wounded, swapping to a Sidearm increases its damage (2x in PvE, 1.33x in PvP).



The Dragon’s Shadow Dodge reloads all weapons simultaneously. Dodging now also grants +5 mobility for the duration of Wraithmetal Mail, in addition to its previous benefits. Added a UI indicator for the Wraithmetal Mail buff.



Titan

Lion Rampant Hipfiring no longer interrupts Lift. Increased hipfire accuracy while airborne.



Synthoceps Now grants a flat melee damage bonus for 8 seconds when you are surrounded by three or more enemies (3x in PvE, 2x in PvP). This buff also increases Super damage while active (+50%).



Warlock

Lunafaction Boots Now allows your Rift to continuously reload weapons while you or allies stand in it. Empowering Rift grants a boost to weapon range and aim assist.



Sunbracers Solar melee kills now grant unlimited Solar grenade energy for a short duration.



Weapons

Legendary Shining Sphere Replaced Pulse Monitor perk with Quickdraw.



Exotic Skyburner’s Oath Fixed an issue that caused this weapon’s sound effects to play too quietly while you are aiming down sights.



SUROS Regime Fixed an issue where players could not reload while ADS.



Perks

Trench Barrel Fixed a bug that allowed this perk to activate after making melee attacks on friendly targets.



Exotic Masterworks

MIDA Multi-Tool The Masterwork catalyst can now be obtained by the most determined competitors in the Crucible.



Activities

Crucible

Crucible Labs Crucible Labs will allow Guardians to play experimental Crucible content. Crucible Labs will become available at a later date. Stay tuned to @Bungie on Twitter for announcements. The Crucible Labs playlist will be active periodically for feedback.



General Fixed an issue where players would lose Rank Points for leaving a match too soon after the match ends. Fixed a memory issue that was causing PC players running at low texture quality to frequently hit BEET or KALE errors while loading into 6v6 Iron Banner. Fixed the space flights of 3+ minutes players experienced while loading into 6v6 Iron Banner that were caused when they hit BEET and KALE errors.



Public Events

Fixed an issue that prevented players from triggering the Heroic “Warsat Down” public event when Shriekers would close too quickly.

Strikes

Removed “Exodus Crash” from Heroic Strike Matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where players could join in-progress and become stuck behind a door in the strike “Exodus Crash.”

Fixed an issue where Heroic strike milestones and quests was not progressing due to Vanguard Boons.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck joining allies repeatedly in the strike “Lake of Shadows.”

Added a score modifier display on the item detail screen for Nightfall Challenge Cards.

Heroic strikes will now award Escalation Protocol Key Fragments.

Heroic strikes now have a chance (~25%) to award powerful engrams of up to 360 Power.

Raid

Fixed an issue where launching a one-use Super just as you catch the “Spire of Stars” relic would not consume Super energy.

Changed the “Spire of Stars” relic’s time-out splash damage to allow damage to targets.

The raid vendor will now have a unique performance after you have completed “Spire of Stars.”

Fixed an issue where Calus’s shield had greater health than intended.

Updated the Guided Game tooltip to correctly reflect the required Power level to launch.

Robes of Sekris (Warlock raid chest armor) will now display hanging cloth correctly.

The cost of “Spire of Stars” rewards from Benedict 99-40 has been increased to 50 tokens.

Benedict 99-40’s reputation engram will no longer grant weapons.

Warmind Campaign

Fixed an issue where some enemies were granting higher-than-intended XP from the mission “Pilgrimage.”

Eververse

Prismatic Matrix

Fixed an issue where players would see a permanent waypoint over Tess when they had a Prismatic Facet in their character inventory.

Fixed an issue where the Prismatic Matrix icon did not have an indicator when new items were available.

Fixed an issue where the Prismatic Matrix icon was not highlighted when players had a Prismatic Facet in their character inventory.

Clans

Rewards

The Clan XP Milestone now properly grants powerful rewards when it is turned in.

A few players would receive a Clan Banner very frequently. This should be fixed, and now players can discard any Clan Banners at the Postmaster.

Emotes

General

Resolved an issue where some players who owned the “Salute” emote were unable to equip it.

The “Awaken the Warmind” emote no longer displays after the emote has been interrupted.

Flavortext now appears on the emote preview.

What do you think of this latest update? According to Bungie’s current roadmap, the next thing we’re due for is a July update including the Solstice of Heroes seasonal event, Year 1 Triumphs, Bounties, and Prestige modes for both of the Raid Lairs. After that, September is set to bring some big changes, including a major expansion and an exciting new game mode.

