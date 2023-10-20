Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update 1.001.002 Patch Notes Released

Insomniac Games has released patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5’s day-one update (version 1.001.002). The studio previously urged players with physical copies to download the patch before playing the game because it adds another layer of polish alongside more accessibility options to the game.

Complete Spider-Man version 1.001.002 patch notes are as follows:

New Features:

Vibration Setting: Switch between Experiential, Functional, or None

Auto Heal: When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically heal when under the specified amount of health

Controller Speaker Mode: Switch between Experiential, Functional, or Off

High Contrast Perfect Dodge: Apply a high contrast color to the Perfect Dodge effect to improve visual clarity

General Fixes & Polish:

Improved the visual fidelity of the opening gameplay sequence

Addressed an issue where the player’s progression could become blocked during the Suit Tutorial

General polish updates

Improved performance and stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

Insomniac confirmed yesterday that some features like New Game Plus, dynamic weather, and mission replay will be added in a post-launch update. The patch is already being worked on, and will be out before the year’s end.

Spider-Man 2 is available worldwide today exclusively for the PS5.