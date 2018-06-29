Grand Theft Auto V Prepares for Nightclub Update by Giving Players Millions

Ever wanted to feel like a bit of a player? Well now you can, thanks to Grand Theft Auto V. In preparation for the game’s Nightclub Update, which sees players run their own venue, launching in July, Rockstar are offering players a chance to join the Guest List. With it, comes cash. Lots and lots of cash.

Logging on to GTA Online anytime between now and July 2 will net you GTA$300,000, which will hit back accounts by July 9. In addition to that, returning every week in July will also see Rockstar dropping a cool sum of between $100,000 to $350,000 into your virtual bank accounts. With a bit of luck, you should become a millionaire in-game without doing as much as lifting a finger. That’s the nightclub business for you.

Other exclusive rewards for getting on the Guest List ahead of the Nightclub Update are as follows:

Exclusive discounts on forthcoming vehicles like the powerful MTL Pounder Custom– a highly customizable asset for your lucrative business deliveries

Exclusive liveries on new vehicles like the Ocelot Swinger classic sports car

New nightclub themed t-shirts

More Guest List perks are on the way but, for now, Rockstar has got this party started in some style. Go forth and spend, spend, spend!

[Source: Rockstar]