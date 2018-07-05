‘Unannounced Surprises’ to be Unveiled at Marvel Games SDCC 2018 Panel

It’s July which, by my count, makes it San Diego Comic-Con season. While many big hitters, such as Game of Thrones and most of the MCU will miss out on SDCC 2018, Marvel games are stepping into the breach to bring us a Hall H extravaganza filled with ‘unannounced surprises’ and a possible new Spider-Man PS4 reveal or two.

The description for the Marvel Games SDCC 2018 panel sheds more light on what we can expect from the event on July 19:

Get an inside look at the latest and greatest from Marvel Games. Attendees will see exciting sneak peeks of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel Powers United VR, and Marvel Battle Lines, with many unannounced surprises and panel exclusives. Host Greg Miller (loudmouth at KindaFunny.com) will be joined by Mike Jones (vice president & executive producer, Marvel Games), Bill Rosemann (executive creative director, Marvel Games), Bryan Intihar (creative director, Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man), and others.

As for those surprises, who knows? A new Spider-Man PS4 villain, especially after the developers announced more are still to come, would surely not go amiss but maybe, just maybe, we’ll get a sneak peek and world-first look at that Avengers game we were promised. Pretty please, Marvel?

[Source: SDCC 2018]