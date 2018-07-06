PS4 Games to Look Forward to in Q3 2018 – Spider-Man, Spyro, Destiny 2: Forsaken, and More

We’re now in the latter half of 2018, which means all of those PS4 games set for late 2018 are nearly upon us. Before we get to the crowded fourth quarter that holds games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Battlefield V, and Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve got Q3 ahead of us. July, August, and September have some long awaited titles, including Insomniac’s version of Spider-Man on the PS4, a remake of the beloved original Spyro trilogy, and a massive Destiny 2 expansion that will change the entire landscape of the game.

Looking at the next three months, there are some great titles to be excited about, and we picked a few that you will want to watch for. Every one of these games is coming within the next 90 days, so–barring any delays–you won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on them.

Q3 2018 PS4 Games to Look Forward to

If there’s nothing that you want during the third quarter, both Q4 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 are looking packed with great games (February is particularly loaded next year). The next year or so will have an abundance of things to purchase and play, but at least we know about it all beforehand so that you can get that bank account ready to take a massive hit.

If you want to look back at games you missed, you might want to look to the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale going on right now until July 17. We gathered some of the highlights in the more than 800 items on sale in the PlayStation Store.

Which Q3 2018 PS4 games are you most looking forward to? For everything releasing in July, August, and September this year, check out our complete Q3 2018 PS4 release dates list.

