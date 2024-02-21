Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Includes New Modes, Suits, and More

Insomniac Games has detailed what to expect in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s new game plus update, including suits, gameplay tweaks, and more.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games revealed that the upcoming update — which will officially be version 1.002 of the game — and its New Game+ mode will allow for missions to be replayed on a harder difficulty, as well as new Ultimate Levels, Golden Gadget styles, and more to be unlocked.

Outside of New Game+, new suit styles for several of Peter’s symbiote suits will be added into the game, as well as a new “Hellfire Gala” suit for both Peter and Miles (below). Players will also be able to change the time of day in the game.

A new DLC pack of suits will also be available, giving players access to the Fly N’ Fresh suits. The pack will cost $4.99, with all proceeds going to Gameheads, a charity that empowers low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video games industry.

Originally set to release in 2023, Insomniac Games instead delayed the release of the update to make sure it was up to par with their standard of quality.

“We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” their statement read at the time. “We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features.” Insomniac said that it plans to share a complete list of new features closer to the patch’s release and thanked fans for their patience.

In other Insomniac news, the studio has reportedly been a victim of a ransomware attack, with hackers allegedly gaining access to Wolverine PS5 materials as well as employee info and secret projects. Sony has said that it’s investigating the attack.