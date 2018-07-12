Sony Offering God of War 25% Off Discount Codes For Limited-Time Only

Boy, oh boy. If you’re one of the few this side of Niflheim to have no experience of Kratos’ return in God of War then you might want to get checking your emails. That’s because Sony is sending out 25% off discounts to users for a limited-time only, meaning this is probably the cheapest the game has ever been.

As spotted by the likes of Wario64 on Twitter, Sony has graciously bestowed upon us a God of War code for 25% off either the standard or digital deluxe editions. It’s like manna from heaven. That’s a saving of $15 for the standard edition, down from $60 to $45 and the deluxe edition, which includes unique armor, a dynamic PS4 there, a digital comic book, and more, is now $52.50, give or take a few cents. It’s one of the best deals of 2018, that’s for sure.

Possibly targeted: Sony is sending out emails for 25% off God of War on US PSN. (unique codes so first come first serve on the code pictured) pic.twitter.com/1TJzatNtZo — Wario64 (@Wario64) 12 July 2018

While you don’t have to possess the speed of Hermes to input your code, you do only have until 11:59 PDT on Thursday, July 19 to redeem it. It’s one per person and, unfortunately, if you haven’t yet received an email, it’s unlikely you’re going to do so.

[Source: Wario64]