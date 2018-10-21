DICE Announces Bonus Items for Early Battlefield V Players as the Game Goes Gold

DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson recently took to Twitter to announce that Battlefield V has gone gold. The announcement was made on October 19, the day the game was originally scheduled for release.

In order to thank fans for their patience and support, DICE will be offering two free bonus items for all players who log in during Battlefield V‘s launch week: a special helmet and an emblem.

You can preview the items and listen to Gabrielson’s message below:

Today we were going to launch #BattlefieldV, but as you know we pushed the release a month to get extra time for polish and act on all the feedback you’ve given us. You’ve been super patient with us and as a token of our appreciation, our team built a small gift. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/q1kyUtXh6c — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) October 19, 2018

Battlefield V was delayed in order to incorporate player feedback received during beta tests. “We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War,” DICE said back in August.

Battlefield V will now release on November 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.