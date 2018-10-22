The Last Tiger Will Be Battlefield V’s Last War Story

Much of the recent Battlefield V excitement involves its War Stories. The single-player component in DICE’s upcoming release follows a template similar to that of Battlefield 1. Keeping this in mind, news of there not being additional post-launch story content shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Still, DICE’s lack of plans in this regard is disappointing.

In a Battlefield V Weekly Debrief post on the game’s subreddit, developers addressed various fan questions. One asked whether more War Stories would appear in Tides of War, Battlefield V’s answer to a games-as-a-service content system. Simply, the answer is no. According to Global Community Manager Dan Mitre, “After The Last Tiger is released in December [2018], there is currently no plan to add additional War Stories through Tides of War.”

Because the studio aims to push its storytelling in an even bolder direction this time, the news is rather unfortunate. The War Story in Under No Flag relays the tale of Senegalese Tirailleurs, West African colonial forces that aided the French army in their fight against Germany. Details concerning the corps’ contribution to the war effort remains somewhat obscure, which means Battlefield V’s tackling of a story untold is fascinating. To some degree, the same can be said of The Last Tiger, a narrative told from the perspective of German soldiers in a Tiger tank.

Perhaps this is the way it should be. Because DICE is pushing the envelope, we should agree that quality counts over quantity. Either way, we’ll see how the story campaigns come together soon enough.

Battlefield V drops this fall on November 20, 2018.

[Source: Reddit]