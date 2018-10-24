Red Dead Redemption 2 – Everything You Need to Know

Trust Rockstar Games to leave us waiting five long, long years for a new title. Not that you can blame them, really, as the runaway success of Grand Theft Auto Online blindsided the entire industry to become a standalone juggernaut, one capable of raking in the big bucks even in 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2, then, signals a return to the main stage for Rockstar, and while the studio’s Western sequel hasn’t been without its controversies (more on that later), this is a game rooted in the dusty plains of the American frontier. But the US of A is on the cusp of a new era. The days of gunslinging anti-heroes and “Wanted!” posters are coming to an end, leaving Arthur Morgan in quite the pickle as he considers his stance with the ruthless Van der Linde gang.

That is, in a nutshell, the narrative driving Red Dead Redemption 2, and one of the many elements we consider as we present the 411 on RDR2. So saddle up, dust off that fedora, and prepare for what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 trots off the sun-kissed plains of the wild west and onto PS4 this Friday, October 26. The question, really, is whether you consider Rockstar’s latest to be the drop-everything-and-kiss-your-social-life-goodbye kinda’ game or one you’ll pick up in the inevitable sale.

