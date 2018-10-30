Dragon Quest Builders 2 Multiplayer Details Emerge

We previously had a slight idea of what Dragon Quest Builders 2‘s multiplayer would entail, but now Square Enix has blown the lid right off of it. Up to four people can play together on one player’s Empty Islands, either your own or a friend’s. Get ready to be creative together, builders!

On the PlayStation 4, the only way to play with others is through online multiplayer. Depending on how much you trust your friends, you can limit their ability to change things your island. Of course, considering this is Dragon Quest Builders, that may seem a bit counter-intuitive, but it is your island, after all.

All four characters will be able to ride in an insect-like vehicle to reach more out of the way destinations. In addition, you’ll also be able to customize the appearance of your character via the “dresser” function. The customization options are fairly open, not only allowing to change your equipment and accessories, but also your gender. Make sure you stand out from the crowd!

Multiplayer in Dragon Quest Builders 2 will not be available from the start, however. It is unlocked by progressing through the story, though it’s not known how far you have to go to get access to it.

More information will be revealed for Dragon Quest Builders 2 in the lead up to its late 2018 release in Japan. A recent issue of Weekly Jump went into detail on its puzzle challenges, and we also learned that Koei Tecmo is assisting, as well.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 releases in Japan on December 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A Western release date is not confirmed, although a 2019 release is looking possible.

[Source: Siliconera]