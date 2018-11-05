Bethesda Will Provide ‘Never-Ending’ Support for Fallout 76

Fallout 76 marks a new step for the series, forgoing core tenets such as NPCs and a traditional narrative in favor of a shared open-world. What happens, then, if the servers keeping said open-world functioning are shut down? Hopefully, it’s not something fans will need to worry about. Similar to Blizzard’s continued work with World of Warcraft, Bethesda aims to keep Fallout 76 fully operational for years to come.

Bethesda Marketing Boss Pete Hines explained that neither the publisher nor the developer are thinking of how long the game will last. However, the intention is to maintain support for Fallout 76 as long as players actively play. Hines told GameSpot in an interview,

How long is Fallout 76 going to be up? Forever. I don’t know how to give an answer other than that. It’s not like anybody makes a game and goes, ‘Well this is going to make it for 10 years if we’re lucky.’ Nobody thinks that way. How long has WoW been up now? Is that game planning to sunset in a year? I seriously doubt it. We’re going to keep going as long as people keep playing it and it shows no sign of slowing down. Once we get to private servers or whatever happens in the years following; I don’t know. Maybe there’s a point where it doesn’t matter. But… this is a massive franchise and a massive undertaking, and our commitment to it is it is never-ending, and that it continues on an ongoing basis

While we know about the content available at launch, Bethesda has yet to detail its “aggressive” post-launch plans. It’ll be intriguing to see how a title like this maintains player interest for an indefinite period of time.

Fallout 76 will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 14, 2018.

[Source: GameSpot]