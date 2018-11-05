Path of Exile is Officially Coming to PlayStation 4

Everyone’s favorite free to play Diablo-like action-RPG Path of Exile is definitely, absolutely, officially, coming to PlayStation 4. Following a leak from the Taiwan ratings board, developer Grinding Gear Games made an official announcement, and released a new trailer for the occasion. You can watch it here:

Path of Exile will be coming to PlayStation 4 in December, but there is not an official release date just yet. On December 7, 2018, a new expansion (version 3.5.0) is coming to the game on PC. The expansion will follow for the console versions (Path of Exile has been available for the Xbox One since 2017) sometime after that in December as well.

Here is the official overview of Path of Exile, including the key features:

About You are an Exile, struggling to survive on the dark continent of Wraeclast, as you fight to earn power that will allow you to exact your revenge against those who wronged you. Created by hardcore gamers, Path of Exile is an online action RPG set in a dark fantasy world. With a focus on visceral action combat, powerful items and deep character customization, Path of Exile is completely free and will never be pay-to-win. Key Features Freedom. Power. Revenge. – Banished for your misdeeds to the dark, brutal world of Wraeclast, you play as the Duelist, Witch, Ranger, Templar, Marauder, Shadow or the Scion class. From forsaken shores through to the ruined city of Sarn, explore Wraeclast and uncover the ancient secrets waiting for you.

– Banished for your misdeeds to the dark, brutal world of Wraeclast, you play as the Duelist, Witch, Ranger, Templar, Marauder, Shadow or the Scion class. From forsaken shores through to the ruined city of Sarn, explore Wraeclast and uncover the ancient secrets waiting for you. Unlimited Character Customization – Create and customize hundreds of unique skill combinations from tradable itemized gems and our gigantic passive skill tree. Combine skill gems, support gems and trigger gems to create your own unique combination of power, defense and destruction.

– Create and customize hundreds of unique skill combinations from tradable itemized gems and our gigantic passive skill tree. Combine skill gems, support gems and trigger gems to create your own unique combination of power, defense and destruction. Deadly Missions – The Forsaken Masters each have their own style of mission and each of these missions has many variations. As you explore deeper into Wraeclast, the pool of available variations increases to challenge you in new ways. All of the Missions and their variations can occur anywhere in the game, including within end-game Maps.

– The Forsaken Masters each have their own style of mission and each of these missions has many variations. As you explore deeper into Wraeclast, the pool of available variations increases to challenge you in new ways. All of the Missions and their variations can occur anywhere in the game, including within end-game Maps. Dressed to Kill – Path of Exile is all about items. Find, collect and trade magic, rare and unique items with arcane properties, then customize your character build around the deadliest combinations you possess.

– Path of Exile is all about items. Find, collect and trade magic, rare and unique items with arcane properties, then customize your character build around the deadliest combinations you possess. Brutal Competitive Play – Battle in player-versus-player tournaments seasons and Capture the Flag events for worldwide recognition. Compete in Daily Leagues and Race Events that run as separate game worlds with their own ladders and economies to win valuable prizes.

– Battle in player-versus-player tournaments seasons and Capture the Flag events for worldwide recognition. Compete in Daily Leagues and Race Events that run as separate game worlds with their own ladders and economies to win valuable prizes. Customize Your Hideout – ​In their extensive travels throughout Wraeclast, the Forsaken Masters have discovered ideal locations for an Exile to use as their own secret Hideout. Once you’ve earned a Master’s trust, you may be taken to a Hideout, where you can create your own personalized town. Masters residing in your Hideout offer you daily Missions and train you in advanced crafting options. Use your Hideout as a quiet place to craft after battle, or expand it and use it as a personalized Guild Hall with hundreds of decorations.

– ​In their extensive travels throughout Wraeclast, the Forsaken Masters have discovered ideal locations for an Exile to use as their own secret Hideout. Once you’ve earned a Master’s trust, you may be taken to a Hideout, where you can create your own personalized town. Masters residing in your Hideout offer you daily Missions and train you in advanced crafting options. Use your Hideout as a quiet place to craft after battle, or expand it and use it as a personalized Guild Hall with hundreds of decorations. Fair-to-Play. Never Pay-to-Win. – We’re committed to creating a fair playing field for all players. You cannot gain gameplay advantage by spending real money in Path of Exile.

[Source: Official Website]