34 Million Hours of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Were Watched During Its Launch Week

According to Gamoloco, a platform that has been tracking Twitch streaming data since 2014, fans spent 34 million hours watching Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during the game’s launch week. This number completely obliterates the viewership Call of Duty previous releases received.

When sharing the data on Twitter, Gamoloco attributed this spike to Call of Duty‘s new battle royale mode, Blackout.

But can these numbers really be solely attributed to this trendy game mode? Not entirely. This is something Gamoloco clarified in subsequent Tweets, stating that other factors may include the increased popularity of both Twitch and Activision.

The only true notable difference between BO4 and the other 4 games is Battle Royale. Also we’ve already seen how good Battle Royale games have been recording huge numbers while coming out of nowhere. Lastly here’s the top channels for BO4 last month: pic.twitter.com/cW8qDqWvOU — GAMOLOCO (@Gamoloco) November 7, 2018

It’s no surprise that Blackout, and subsequently Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, would garner so many views. Battle royale is one of the most popular streaming genres right now. Even those outside the fandom were curious as to how a AAA take on battle royale would play out. And with continued updates for Blackout, the Call of Duty team is working to cultivate the mode’s popularity among fans.

