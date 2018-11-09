Battlefield V’s Launch Trailer Shows Off Its Most Exciting Moments

Time to take a moment and appreciate an upcoming game. A launch trailer has arrived ahead of Battlefield V‘s release on November 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The video uses game engine footage to create a cinematic sizzle reel.

Watch all the action, spliced between positive quotes, in the trailer below.

If you’re eager to jump into the action, ordering the Deluxe Edition of the game will let you play it five days earlier. The differing release dates between the Standard and Deluxe Edition are also reflected in the preload times.

Battlefield V will include playable female characters, release free DLC content post-launch, and add a Firestorm battle royale mode in March 2019. While Battlefield V was delayed from its original October 2018 release date, the game seems setup for success. In fact, the first three months of its free live-service, Tides of War, are already mapped out.

Firestorm’s comparatively low player count and later launch may give some players pause, but DICE assured its fan base that the staggered release is to avoid overwhelming the player. And this method is not uncommon in the era of games as a service. Likewise, Battlefield V‘s cosmetic microtransactions won’t be available at launch. Instead, EA wants players to get learn and get used to the progression system before spending real money on Battlefield Coin.

The team is already hitting the ground running with a 139-page day one update, which thankfully has a summary. From November 20, 2018 onward, hopefully things will only be uphill in the world of Battlefield V.