Here’s When You Can Start Preloading Battlefield V

There’s still plenty of time to go before Battlefield V launches, but you’ll soon be able to preload it on your system so you’ll be ready to play as soon as it turns midnight. EA recently revealed the full preload details, as well as revealing how you can play the game a little early.

The Standard and Deluxe Editions actually have different preloading times, which reflects the differing release dates. While the Standard Edition releases on November 20, 2018 (after a delay from October 2018), the Deluxe Edition releases almost a week earlier on November 15th.

Here are the preload times for Battlefield V on the PlayStation 4:

North America Deluxe Edition: Wednesday, November 7th at 9 pm PT, 12 am ET (November 8th). Standard Edition: Monday, November 12th at 9 pm PT, 12 am ET (November 13th). Europe Deluxe Edition: Tuesday, November 13th at 12 am local time. Standard Edition: Sunday, November 18th at 12 am local time.



We recently got a look at a trailer that detailed the eight multiplayer maps available at launch. We also learned about what Battlefield V’s life will look like post-launch. Microtransactions for cosmetic items won’t be immediately, and neither will its battle royale mode. Firestorm, will go live sometime in March 2019.

[Source: VG247]