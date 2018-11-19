Take Part in Battlefield V’s Overture in December

Thanks to a Reddit update from DICE Global Community Manager Dan Mitre, fans now know when to expect the first chapter of Battlefield V‘s Tides of War content. Chapter 1, entitled Overture, will go live on December 4, 2018.

The new content most notably includes the final War Stories chapter, The Last Tiger, and the new multiplayer map, Panzerstorm. But, those aren’t the only new additions. You can change the look of vehicles with visual customization options . Lastly, the practice mode, referred to as Practice Range, will be live. Then, on December 6th, DICE will launch “limited-time assignments and progression elements tied to Chapter 1: Overture.”

Recently, DICE laid out a roadmap for its plans for Battlefield V’s post-launch content over the next three months. Content for the second chapter, Lightning Strikes, will begin rolling out sometime in January 2019. This update will feature additions such as Combined Arms and an overhauled Rush mode. Combined Arms will pit co-op teams against AI enemies in Combat Strike missions.

The battle royale mode, Firestorm, will live in March 2019 when Chapter 3, Trial by Fire, launches. A map set in Greece will also become available then.

DICE’s plans beyond the March 2019 line-up of content for Battlefield V remain to be seen. Surely, we’ll learn more as the end of the roadmap approaches.

Battlefield V will launch on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 20, 2018.

[Source: Reddit]