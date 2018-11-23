Darksiders III’s Fury’s Horse Has Finally Been Revealed

Darksiders III‘s core hack-and-slash gameplay may make you think this game is all about aggression, but Fury is more than just a stone cold killer. She’s one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, which means she has a horse. Now, we finally get to meet the mount, Rampage, in a new video.

This music video-esque trailer shows Fury’s calmer side. We see her affectionately pet Rampage, who playfully pushes back against her. This sprawling scenery around her is in sharp contrast to the enemy-filled catacombs we’ve seen in the previous promotional material.

Take a look for yourself in this “Horse With No Name” trailer.

Published by THQ Nordic and developed by Gunfire Games, Darksiders III puts Fury on a mission to stop the seven deadly sins, in whatever order you want, eventually unlocking all four of Fury’s Hollow forms.

Those who have been following the franchise will feel right at home, when it comes to the presentation and lore. The game will take approximately 15 hours to finish, depending on your playstyle and on the difficulty you select. Surely your ability to puzzle solve will also factor into how long it will take to beat.

Darksiders III will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 27, 2018. If you preorder the Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition, you can get remastered versions of Darksiders and Darksiders II right now.

[Source: PlayStation Europe]