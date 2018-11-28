Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis Finally Come to Star Wars Battlefront II

It seems like we’ve been hearing about the impending Battle of Geonosis update coming to Star Wars Battlefront II forever now, but it finally arrived! The eagerly anticipated updates brought two long-awaited additions to DICE’s 2017 shooter. Legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi has become the latest Star Wars hero to become playable, based on Ewan McGregor’s portrayal in the prequel trilogy. In addition, the planet of Geonosis, where the climax of Attack of the Clones took place, is now a map for Galactic Assault missions.

Check out the update’s official trailer, which shows us our first look at Obi-Wan in-game:

Obi-Wan costs 35,000 credits to use, but for those who want his “Robed” appearance, that will set you back 40,000 credits (or 1,000 crystals). Obi-Wan also brings the 212th Attack Batallion with him, which are skins for the Galactic Republic. Obi-Wan’s rival, General Grievous, also gets a new appearance in this update. His “Shattered Armor” look, which isn’t based off of any prior media, comes in at a cool 80,000 credits, or 2,000 credits.

Here are the full patch notes for the Battle of Geonosis Update:

NEW CONTENT FEATURES New Galactic Assault mission taking place on the planet of Geonosis

New playable land vehicles are available on Geonosis: STAP, BARC Speeder, AT-TE.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now playable. Obi-Wan comes with three abilities: All-Out Push, Defensive Rush and Restricted Mind Trick. One alternative appearance is available to unlock.

More Clone Trooper appearances are now available (212th Attack Battalion)

A new “Shattered Armor” appearance for General Grievous is available to unlock QUALITY OF LIFE The Stamina indicator for heroes is now easier to read, as it is being depleted, instead of being filled up CHANGES TO CLASSES AND SPECIAL UNITS OFFICER Flash Grenade: Removed movement impairing effects that would occur when affected by the flash

Inspiring Presence: Lowered score gained (15->10 points per tick)

Blurrg-1120: Reduced Start Damage *(*32->25) and End Damage (14->12)

SE-44C: Reduced Start Damage (33->31) and End Damage (17->15)

S-5: Reduced distance before damage fall off starts (20->15) SPECIALIST Fixed an issue where the crosshair for the Specialist’s weapon would change, whenever the player is equipping the weapon with a magnification attachment HERO CHANGES GENERAL GRIEVOUS Improved the reliability of Unrelenting Advance blocking incoming blaster shots from the front side. Unrelenting Advance will not be blocking explosive shots or special Hero abilities

Improved Grievous’ rotation speed when using Unrelenting Advance

Increased Unrelenting Advance damage from 75 to 110 points

Reduced how often Grievous’ Unrelenting Advance deals damage from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds

Fixed issues that would occasionally allow Grievous to re-trigger the Unrelenting Advance ability

Fixed an issue where Grievous’ hands during Unrelenting Advance would not be visibly spinning for other players

Improved the chances of Thrust Surge connecting with the enemy. Enemies who manage to get out of the way in a timely manner, can still avoid Grievous’ Thrust Surge.

Fixed an issue where Grievous would get locked into a spinning and running animation after performing Thrust Surge on a dead enemy

Improved the UI for Grievous’ Thrust Surge indicator. The UI indicator comes up faster and more reliably when the ability is ready to be performed on an enemy.

Fixed an issue where Grievous’ lightsabers would change halfway through the “Thrust Surge” animation

Fixed a visual issue where Grievous’ hand would be partially visible when observed from a distance

Fixed an issue where Grievous’ stun animation would last longer compared to other stunned heroes

Fixed an issue where Grievous’ Victory Poses would overlap with other heroes on the End-Of-Round screen

Fixed an issue where equipping the “Line Up, Weaklings” Star Card would cause Claw Rush to not deal damage to more than 1 enemy when playing on Arcade

Further iterated on SFX, VFX and Animations in regards to Grievous’ movement, attacks and abilities LUKE SKYWALKER Fixed an issue where Luke Skywalker’s first damage would not always register against an enemy CHEWBACCA Made adjustments to Chewbacca’s Stun Grenade, as well as the fire rate and bullet heat per shot of the Furious Bowcaster, to prevent possible instant kills when Chewbacca has full health. Reduced fire rate of Furious Bowcaster from 110 to 90

Reduced stun time of the Stun Grenade from 1 second to 0.75 seconds

Increased overheat per bullet from 0.057 to 0.075

Reduced number of shots possible with Furious Bowcaster from 14 to 10

Reduced the cooldown for the Furious Bowcaster ability from 25 to 20 to improve Chewbacca’s reliability in Galactic Assault Reduced Chewbacca’s explosive damage and increased the blaster damage to balance Chewbacca’s attacks against Lightsaber-wielding enemies. Reduced explosive damage of main bullet from 40 to 25

Increased blaster damage from main bullet from 30 to 40

Increased end damage of main bullet from 30 to 35

Reduced explosive damage of Scatter bullet from Furious Bowcaster from 15 to 10

Increased blaster damage of Scatter bullet from Furious Bowcaster from 20 to 25 ARCADE CHANGES Improved gameplay flow on Arcade, by removing Spawn timer on Arcade STARFIGHTER CUSTOM ARCADE Fixed an issue where players playing as Separatist Starfighters, would spawn inside Out Of Bounds areas of the map on Ryloth and Kamino SQUAD SPAWN CHANGES Delayed the timer for squad formation until the game mode starts, to prevent issues with group squads not forming while the End-Of-Round matchmaking is on

Enabled ability to squad spawn on the Clone Jump Trooper

Removed the “In Combat” effect for when players would shoot their gun without a target MATCHMAKING CHANGES Various stability fixes for End-Of-Round Matchmaking in regards to players playing with friends in parties MAP CHANGES KAMINO Fixed an issue where the game on PC, would occasionally freeze for a couple of seconds after advancing to the last phase. KESSEL Collision fixes to prevent clipping through specific rock assets JABBA’S PALACE Collision fixes to prevent clipping through the wall and outside the playable area VEHICLE CHANGES Reduced speeders collision damage to prevent road kills at low speed 74-Z SPEEDER BIKE Applied gamepad aiming improvements to the 74-Z Speeder Bike AAT Increased High Explosive Shells blast damage from 100 to 150 points

Added a reticle for the High Explosive Shells ability

Fixed an issue that prevented the Siege Mode ability on the AAT from increasing damage correctly GENERAL CHANGES/MISC Fixed an issue where the progression towards Timed Challenges would not show up during the End-Of-Round screen

Fixed an issue where a box counting down to new Timed Challenges would not show up on the Home screen

Fixed an issue that would cause a notification for the completed timed challenges to appear every time the title is booted

Fixed an issue where the pop-up for completing an inactive timed challenge would show up with an empty description

Fixed an issue where the player would be occasionally prompted with nine Timed Challenges, instead of three

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally receive the wrong prompt when completing the “Blast Them To Pieces” Timed Challenge

Fixed an issue where selected heroes were not always highlighted on the deploy screen when playing Heroes Vs. Villains or Hero Showdown.

Fixed various visual issues in regards to lighting and reflections in the Spawn and End-Of-Round screens KNOWN ISSUES An issue has occurred where some of the explosion VFX will occasionally not be visible when they should. The issue currently affects Han Solo’s Detonite Charge grenade and parts of the AT-TE body. The issue is being investigated and expected to be fixed at a later update.

The Blaster Turret and the Ion Turret will occasionally not successfully lock-on an enemy AT-TE. The issue is being investigated and expected to be fixed at a later update.

[Source: EA]