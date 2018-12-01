Looks Like Gearbox Software’s CEO Is Teasing a Borderlands 3 Announcement

Borderlands 3‘s existence is no secret. We’ve known about the game being in development at Gearbox Software for a number of years now, but it has been a no-show at every major event since. However, it looks like that’s set to change soon, if a series of tweets by Randy Pitchford is anything to go by.

“My To Do list today has just 3 things on it. But I also have 3 meetings scheduled before 3 pm. Is the universe telling me something?” he tweeted.

Commenting that it feels like “E3” all over again, Pitchford later added:

Fun fact – Today is day number 334 (number of days that have elapsed in the year). Yesterday was 333. It’s really interesting how human minds take so much meaning in arbitrary numbering systems and coincidence. People will lose their minds when the calendar flips to year 3000. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) November 30, 2018

Pitchford’s emphasis on the number three a week ahead of The Game Awards 2018 have led many to believe that he’s teasing a much-awaited Borderlands 3 announcement. However, we don’t recommend holding your breath.

The Game Awards 2018 will take place on Thursday, December 6. Producer Geoff Keighley has revealed that over ten new games will be announced at the event. One of them may be a new Alien game.

We’ll live-update our readers next week during the show so stay tuned!