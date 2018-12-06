Far Cry: New Dawn Releasing in February, Direct Sequel to Ending of Far Cry 5

Spoiler warning if you haven’t finished Far Cry 5 yet, but things don’t end so well following your final confrontation with Joseph Seed. The end of the world he predicted comes to pass as nukes obliterate the world. It’s just you and him alive together in a bunker after it all ends. What arises from the fallout is a new post-apocalyptic world that is just as hostile as Seed’s Hope Count, Montana was before it burned. Following a teaser from Ubisoft and then a leak of the game’s cover art, Far Cry: New Dawn is now official.

Far Cry: New Dawn takes place 17 years after the conclusion of Far Cry 5, with a new bright world springing up in the aftermath. A brutal group known as the Highwaymen is led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou who use the opportunity of a post-apocalyptic world to take from the various communities that have formed around Hope County. You have to help a group called the Survivors protect their land against the Mickey, Lou, and their band of their Highwaymen.

Whiel Ubisoft may be embracing a brighter post-apocalypse, you’ll still face deadly landscapes and wildlife that were affected by the massive disaster that ruined the world. Guns for Hire and Fangs for Hire make a return, with players able to recruit an “eclectic cast.” Can they rival the likes of Cheeseburger the bear? Ubisoft also promises some familiar faces, including a tease for the return of The Father, Joseph Seed himself. You can see Seed at the end of the trailer above.

It will also include unique expeditions to areas outside of Hope County. You’ll see wetlands, canyons, and coastal regions of the USA. This time around Expeditions and Outposts will be randomly generated, different each time you play to add some intrigue and replayability.

You don’t have to wait too long to experience Hope County after the nukes. Far Cry: New Dawn releases February 15, 2019 for $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.