Just Cause 4’s Technical Issues Prompt Statement From Avalanche Promising Ongoing Support

Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 4 recently released to middling reviews, with critics and users noting that Rico Rodriguez’s latest adventure has been marred by a poor technical performance among other problems. It looks like the developer has already begun taking player feedback on board as it has released an official statement to address pressing issues, while thanking fans for their support.

“We’re a small but very passionate team here at Avalanche Studios New York, and each and every one of us has put our hearts into this project for the past three years,” reads a note on Square Enix’s website. “Due to the complexity of Just Cause 4’s vast open world and advanced physics systems, we understand that a number of you are experiencing various technical issues. Even though the game has now launched, this is just the start of our continued support on Just Cause 4.”

Avalanche has said that its team of engineers is actively monitoring player feedback and working on updates. Here’s a brief overview of what they’ve been working on for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Fixes to some motion blur rendering issues

Add a motion blur toggle to the options menu (following user requests)

Improvements to the overall visual quality on both Xbox One and PS4

Fixes to some texture mapping issues

Other graphical improvements, such as smoother vegetation transitions

Various stability fixes

Lighting updates to some cut scenes

The fixes listed above will be patched onto the game once internal and first-party tests are complete.

A release date for the update hasn’t been finalized but Avalanche has said that it should be out within the next couple of weeks.

[Source: Square Enix]