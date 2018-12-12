Red Dead Redemption 2’s Voice Recording Was a Five-Year Process

None of us outside of the actually development studios truly know the inner workings of how video games are made, and that’s especially true as the process varies wildly from company to company, project to project. For example, one might not consider voice acting a part of active game development. But based on a recent interview with voice actor Gabriel Sloyer, Red Dead Redemption 2‘s voice cast was on the proverbial clock for roughly five year’s of the game’s production.

This comes from an interview with Eurogamer, in which Sloyer (who played Javier Escuella in Red Dead Redemption 2) gave a tremendous amount of insight into what it was like to work with Rockstar Games on one part of its most ambitious game to date. That included going in and out of the studio for voice recording and motion capture, three weeks on and three weeks off, over the course of five years. In fact, during that time Sloyer was able to fit in work on other projects including TV shows such as Jessica Jones and Orange is the New Black.

As you may know if you follow the subject, many voice actors work on games without even knowing what they’re working on, which was especially the case before the somewhat recent video game voice actor strike. This was the case for Red Dead Redemption 2, as Sloyer claimed he and his fellow cast members didn’t know what the project was until they all compared notes and figured it out based on the content and setting of their individual parts.

For more on the topic, including more details on motion capture, how a regular flow of creative changes impacted the cast and crew, and much more, it’s definitely worth taking the time to read the interview over at Eurogamer. You can check it out at our source link below the gallery.

[Source: Eurogamer]