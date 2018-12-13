Top 10 Gifts for Red Dead Redemption Fans

It’s time for Arthur Morgan to hang up his cowboy hat and celebrate Christmas. Even outlaws take a day or two off and celebrate the holidays. It can be hard to know what to get a group of thieves for Christmas. Thankfully, we have put together a list of the top 10 Christmas gifts for Red Dead Redemption fans, so Arthur can figure out what to get his gang.

“Nothing Gets Forgiven” Poster

Price: $27.73, Buy it Now on Etsy

This “Nothing Gets Forgiven” poster pays homage to Red Dead Redemption and would be the perfect thing to hang up in a man cave or game room. The print is 594mm x 429mm and comes rolled up in a nice sturdy tube. Grab your poster today and complete that game room!

Custom Red Dead Redemption 2 Lighter

Price: $20.50, Buy it Now on Etsy

This customized Red Dead Redemption lighter is a perfect gift for the Red Dead loving outdoorsman in your life. The lighter stands 2.1” tall and 1.4” wide and can be customized with any names or text that you want. It is a great piece of memorabilia that would be loved by any fan of the series!

Dead Eye Cache Box

Price: $80.00, Buy it Now on Etsy

This box is filled with John Marston essentials. Inside the box, you will find a stick of dynamite prop, a lucky rabbit’s foot, an Obscuridad De Santo Andrews charm, a Jolly Jacks Plug chewing tobacco prop, a set of gamblers pocket dice, and one bar of “Road Apple” soap. This beautiful box is filled with Red Dead Redemption memorabilia and would be perfect for desk or man cave decorations.

Personalized Red Dead Redemption Wooden Mug

Price: $29.99, Buy it Now on Etsy

This personalized wooden mug will truly make you feel like you’re in the wild west. The mug comes with an engraved brass plaque that can be personalized with a name, in addition to a quote from Red Dead Redemption 2. This mug has a stainless steel inside that is perfect for coffee, tea, or any other hot or cold beverage.

Red Dead Redemption Pocket Watch

Price: $53.47, Buy it Now on Etsy

This Red Dead Redemption themed pocket watch is a perfect gift that can literally be used forever! The watch is made out of sturdy metal alloy and comes in a custom-made Rosewood box that can be engraved with a personalized message. This would be a perfect gift for your Red Dead loving partner!

Red Dead Redemption 2 Collector’s Guide

Price: $32.26, Buy it Now on Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a huge game, and you do not want to get lost in the wild west. This guide will take you through the game, missions, weapons, items, and help you explore the game how it should be explored! You’ll never have to worry about being lost in the wild west again!

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Bundle

Price: $399.99, Buy it Now on Amazon

This Red Dead Redemption 2 console bundle has it all! It comes with a 1TB PlayStation 4, a DualShock 4 wireless controller, and a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2! It is everything you need to get immersed in the beautiful world that Rockstar Games has created.

Red Dead Redemption 2 World Map

Price: $35.99, Buy it Now on Etsy

The beautiful, immersive world is one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s biggest features. This world map features a detailed layout of the world. Standing 24” tall and 36” wide, it would be the perfect item to hang up in a man cave or video game room!

Red Moon Hoodie

Price: $36.45, Buy it Now on Amazon

This “Red Moon” hoodie features John Marston walking away towards his next adventure. It would make the perfect gift for any Red Dead Redemption fan who has come to know and love the cowboy hero.

Red Moon T-Shirt

Price: $19.35, Buy it Now on Etsy

This “Red Moon” shirt will take you back to your time in the wild west. What better way to show your love for the game than wearing a shirt that beautifully pictures it! In whatever adventure you begin next, you’ll always remember your time as a cowboy.

That wraps up our list of the top 10 gifts for Red Dead Redemption fans! Hopefully, Arthur Morgan has figured out what to get his buddies for Christmas! If this list didn’t quite do it for you, consider checking out our top 10 gifts for God of War fans!