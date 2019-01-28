PlayStation New Releases This Week: January 29, 2019 – Go, Sora, Go!

This week’s PS4 new releases are all about exploring the worlds of Disney with Kingdom Hearts III, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any other games to play. For fans of visual novels, you can dive right in to Song of Memories. Those looking for a party game can blow up their friends in Bombfest.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PSVR New Releases

Dead Land VR (Digital) – Out February 1, 2019

TrainerVR (Digital)

PS Vita New Releases

Drowning (Digital) – Out January 30, 2019

NightCry (Digital) – Out January 31, 2019

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for January 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.