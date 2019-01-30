Fallout 76 Update Revives Old Bugs and Stirs Community Drama

Bethesda released another patch for Fallout 76 that primarily targeted various bugs in the game. Unfortunately, the patch inadvertently reintroduced old issues such as the notorious bobby pin bug that made bobby pins one pound heavy. Now, community members are demanding answers and accusing the team at Bethesda for deleting legitimate posts and closing comments as a form of damage control.

Here one user discusses the content which was originally shut down on the grounds of “derail[ing] into bashing and baiting.” When they tried to post a similar thread to the Bethesda forums, it was removed and their account was allegedly deleted without a reason being given.

Whenever a studio patches a game, issues can ensue. Typically, those issues are unexpected, not old issues resurfacing. But, strangeness aside, the reality here is that Bethesda is facing an uphill battle when it comes to improving Fallout 76 and appeasing the players it currently has.

So many things have gone wrong for Fallout 76 and Bethesda since the game’s initial release that everyone seems eager for more reasons to rally against the studio. Everything they do receives some level of vocal, negative feedback, even when it’s not directly related to the game. The beta for Fallout 76‘s next game mode is supposed to come out in just two months, but at this point, players are wondering if Bethesda rushing to make improvements will just result in the studio digging a deeper grave.

