Far Cry New Dawn Will Be Available to Rent at Redbox

Far Cry New Dawn will be available to rent via Redbox when the game launches on February 15, 2019. This marks another major release to come to Redbox in 2019, with Resident Evil 2 and even Kingdom Hearts III available through this rental kiosk chain. It’s worth noting that Redbox by no means gets every new game that’s hitting retailers, so this is a pleasant surprise.

There are plenty of savings to be had in the Far Cry universe. At the time of writing, Far Cry 5 can be purchased brand new at GameStop for only $14.99, down from its original $59.99. Even if you choose to only own Far Cry New Dawn, that game only costs $39.99. Not bad for a AAA release.

If you’re looking to rent the game at Redbox and are in the United States, you can get it for just $3 a day. Once you return the disc, you are charged for any additional days you’ve kept it for, meaning there are no “late fees.”

The game doesn’t appear under the PlayStation or Xbox sections yet, although it will be available on both the PS4 and Xbox One, but searching it manually or just clicking here will allow it to appear. For now, your only option is to add it to your wishlist, but the day it releases you will be able to search Redbox locations in your area and reserve it online under your account. When you visit the kiosk, be sure to have the card you used to reserve the disc on your person; you need it to pick-up your reservation.

Far Cry New Dawn won’t have DLC, but if Far Cry 5 is any indication (approx. 17 hours), you may be looking at a pretty hearty campaign. This is something to keep in mind if you’re thinking about trying to complete the game before returning it.

[Source: Redbox]