Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Release Fall 2019, New Plants vs. Zombies Title on the Way

This image is from The Force Unleashed series. There are currently no images available for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

If you’ve been wondering when EA might finally stop cancelling, rebooting, or shifting developers on its Star Wars titles, a recent earnings call may have given us some answers. According to one of the call highlights, Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date is set for fall 2019. In the same statement, EA mentioned that the expected to deliver a new Plants vs. Zombies title as well.

Earnings calls give investors a chance to look at the past performance of a company while giving them insight into future plans so that they can make smart market decisions. In this EA earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson said there was “a deep line-up of new experiences that we’ll bring to our global communities next fiscal year.” (EA’s current fiscal year ends March 31, 2019.)

Following up on that statement, COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said “Looking forward, we’re delighted to launch Anthem, our new IP, to grow Apex Legends and related Titanfall experiences, to deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles, and to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to our sports titles in the fall.”

While the wording of that last part initially seems a bit odd (Star Wars Jedi is a sports title now?), Star Wars Jedi is, in fact, not a sports title. Jorgensen was simply saying that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be joining EA’s yearly roster of sports titles with a fall release. Since announcing the title of the game at last year’s E3, we had heard basically nothing more about Respawn’s Star Wars game until Jorgensen’s comment.

Fall could mean anytime from September to November, depending on how the publisher is choosing to define the seasons. Given that the specifically mention adding it alongside the sports lineup in the fall, we’re guessing they mean September, which is traditionally when most EA Sports titles find a release date. This would give EA and Respawn ample time to fully unveil the game, show it off at E3, and then get it out ahead of the usually busy fall gaming season that starts in September and doesn’t let up until we’re into December.

Plants vs. Zombies is also an interesting mention, and after last year’s rumor surrounding a Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 3 announcement, fans are hopeful that the console hero shooter based on the mobile title gets another entry. Of course, they could just be talking about another mobile entry in the series, which has been somewhat of a trend recently.

By mentioning these games in the earnings call, there’s a level of confidence about those statements as they relate to investors. With Sony out of the way at E3 this year, it would be a prime place for EA to announce and/or show us more.