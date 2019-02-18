Ronda Rousey Channeled Sonya Blade at the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber

In case you haven’t heard, UFC champion-turned WWE star Ronda Rousey is voicing Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11. Rousey definitely wants to make this fact known, and in doing so she paid tribute to the iconic virtual fighter at the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber.

While Rousey certainly channeled Sonya Blade in the match, things (thankfully) never reached Mortal Kombat levels of violence. She ended up winning her match, so it appears that the look was a wise decision. It definitely seemed to be a hit with viewers, so maybe she should stick with the outfit, especially as Mortal Kombat 11 promotion ramps up.

As a Mortal Kombat mainstay, it was no surprise to see Sonya Blade as one of the first characters revealed for Mortal Kombat 11. Rousey was rumored for the role long before it was officially revealed, and she definitely seems to be reveling in the opportunity. As one of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic characters, we’ll likely see this new iteration of Sonya be represented in the upcoming line of officially-licensed toys from McFarlane Toys, too.

So far the the Mortal Kombat 11 roster features fan-favorites from throughout the series’ history. It includes characters like Jade and Skarlet, who were benched for Mortal Kombat X, and more recent additions like D’Vorah. The roster so far includes one newcomer, the time-shifting Geras. With only a couple of months before Mortal Kombat 11 releases, we should get more reveals as the days go on.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: IGN]