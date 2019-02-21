Atlus Player Survey Might Hint at Upcoming Persona and Catherine Ports and Sequels

On February 21, 2019, we got a look at the Atlus Player Survey, which asks some interesting questions about the publisher’s games. Sure, there are the usual questions like “How many games do you buy per year?” or “Do you prefer digital or physical games?” But the bulk of the survey was asking about the company’s existing IP, most notably the Persona, Etrian Odyssey, and Catherine franchises.

For example, the survey asks What do you want to see from Persona in the future? Please check all that apply.” The options are listed as DLC, Merchandise, Remake/Remaster, Sequel/Next Installment, Xbox One Port, Nintendo Switch Port, PC Port, and Other. This is a step in the right direction, for sure, as it may be hinting at various Atlus franchises getting sequels, ports, or remakes on various platforms. Sadly, no questions about PS Vita were asked.

It would be absolutely incredible to see remakes of Persona 3 and Persona 4 on PS4, or even a Nintendo Switch version of Persona 5. Clearly, the survey is gearing up for something—it’s just a matter of what the results look like.

Additionally, completing the survey will enter you into an Atlus sweepstakes, in which one person can win a $500 Atlus store, eShop, PSN, or Xbox Store gift card. Two winners have a chance at getting a $250 gift card, and ten winners have a chance at $100 gift cards, making it 12 possible chances for winning.

What do you make of this survey? It seems like anything on the survey is possible, or they wouldn’t be asking, right? Let us know what you think!

[Source: Siliconera]